Nola River Fest at the New Orleans Jazz Museum this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 9th annual NOLA River Fest is here!

On Saturday, October 23, the outdoor festival will include live music, educational walking tours, delicious local food, a full bar, and more!

The event will start from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This year’s theme explores Caribbean connections focusing on traditions of sugar production and rum. Rum tastings will be hosted by the iconic Rhum Clement and the local Happy Raptor Distillery, highlighting this year’s theme of Caribbean connections.

In collaboration with the Louisiana Crafts Guild, an outdoor art market with local artisans will also take place.