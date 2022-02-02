NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— While Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson was outlining the next steps the city will take to fight violent crime, WGNO spoke with residents in several parts of the city to find out what steps they would like the city and the police to take.

New Orleans East resident Anthony Jackson said, “Many of the neighbors are actually contemplating whether or not to sell their house and move out of New Orleans East because of the heinous crimes.”

Anthony Jackson serves on the Police Community Advisory Board and he spoke with us about how bad the crime is in his neighborhood and what he’d like to see the NOPD do.

Anthony Jackson, New Orleans East Resident: “I would like to see an environment where juveniles are held accountable, which means we need to enforce the curfew laws again. Any juvenile caught with a firearm or a stolen vehicle has to receive harsh punishment.”

In Lakeview Adrian Bruneau says he’d like to see better leadership in the mayor’s office, “I’d really like for her to act and lead, that would be number one. Number 2 is we have to get rid of the consent decree, that’s cuffing the police department’s hands behind their back.”

As for the brass at the NOPD, Burneau wants new leadership, “I’m a Marine. I always want to lift people up and help them lead. Do I have confidence in the chief? I have to be honest, I don’t. I think the department has gotten away and we have to look in a new direction.”

In the Marigny neighborhood, Nadra Enzi is calling for dramatic steps in policing and prosecution, “To be honest with you, we’re going to have to have the National Guard supplement the police. I know that’s not popular, and my personal recommendation is that all carjackings and other armed violent crimes be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

Enzi does not see either step as heavy-handed, “We have federal partners and we need to avail ourselves of them during this impasse.”