NOLA reminds motorists of parking, traffic enforcement in for holidays

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans issued parking instructions and traffic reminders in advance of the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

According to a media release received on Wednesday afternoon, City Hall will be closed on Dec. 24, 27 and 31 and Jan. 3, parking enforcement will continue its normal operations.

Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring illegal parking to include blocking hydrants, driveways and sidewalks, as well as parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign. Motorists are also reminded to park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

Parking Enforcement (Ticket Writing and Towing) will continue with normal patrols and enforcement hours:

Ticket Writing’s field staff will patrol from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Enforcement hours for towing remains 24/7.

Online payments for towed vehicles – 24/7 at Nola.gov

Uniformed enforcement of parking regulations will be reinstated to ensure curb turnover in high-traffic areas where enforcement is required to regulate Freight/Loading Zones, Cab Stands/Bus Zones, Passenger Zones and metered spaces.

These enforcement measures are also being requested by businesses and residents.

Booting will continue as normal: Operating hours: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. – Booting enforcement and assisted releases 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. – Lot attendant on duty to accept self-released boots 24/7 – Self-release, online payments and telephone customer service



For any questions regarding these changes or any parking enforcement questions in general, please contact the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works’ Parking Division at (504) 658-8200.

The city also issued the following traffic reminders for the following events:

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins Football Game

On Monday, Dec. 27 at 7:15 p.m., the New Orleans Saints will play a football game against the Miami Dolphins at the Caesars Superdome (1500 Sugar Bowl Drive). Beginning at 6 p.m., heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic is expected along Poydras Street between Loyola Avenue and S. Claiborne Avenue, and in the surrounding area.

Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade

On Friday, Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m., The Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade is scheduled to start at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street and will travel along Decatur Street and N. Peters Street before disbanding at the N. Peters Street and Canal Street intersection. Parade formation will begin along Elysian Fields between Burgundy Street and Decatur Street ahead of the planned start. Heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic is expected along Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street.

Allstate Sugar Bowl

On Saturday, Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m., The Allstate Sugar Bowl will host a football game between Baylor University and The University of Mississippi at the Caesars Superdome (1500 Sugar Bowl Drive). The garages for this game will open at 2:30 p.m., and heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic is expected along Poydras Street between Loyola Avenue and S. Claiborne Avenue, and in the surrounding area.

In addition, RTA services, including bus service may be interrupted during these events. Details on route changes are available at www.norta.com.