NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On July 18, showers and thunderstorms are expected to form across the metro area, according to the New Orleans National Weather Service.

11:10 am- Showers and a few thunderstorms are forming across the area. These can dump a lot of rain in a short amount of time as expected for summer rainfall! pic.twitter.com/qwq3VJbhTi — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 18, 2021

NOLA Ready warns residents of heavy rain that could cause street flooding in low-lying areas.

Sunday afternoon until 8 a.m. Monday morning neutral ground parking is allowed.

Residents are asked to avoid blocking intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks, and bike paths.

❌Don’t drive through flood waters. It's dangerous for you and can push water into nearby homes and businesses.

💧If water rises around your car, get out of the car immediately.

☎️Call 911 to report street flooding.

📱View reports of street flooding at https://t.co/KqU81SC1j1 https://t.co/o8DZKz5cDw — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) July 18, 2021