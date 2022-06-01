NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, June 1, NOLA Ready will host a virtual hurricane preparedness training to kick off the official start of hurricane season.

The webinar will be from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

During the webinar, panelists will talk about the 2022 season forecast outlook, share updates on the City’s plans for hurricane season, and provide information on personal preparedness.

Meteorologist Lauren Nash, from the National Weather Service, New Orleans/Baton Rouge will speak in the training session, along with Collin Arnold, Director, New Orleans Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness, and Anna Nguyen, NOLA Ready Communications Director, in NOHSEP.

To register for this webinar, visit bit.ly/hurricaneseason2022 or visit ready.nola.gov.

New Orleans City leaders announced hurricane 2022 preparations earlier in the day.

To watch the full press conference click here.