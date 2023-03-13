NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) ––– NOLA Public Schools is seeking public feedback after putting a hold on the decision to move Homer Plessy Community School, citing the need for millions in renovations.

School Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams announced last week that the school was moving, but after speaking with parents, teachers, and other community members, Dr. Williams said in a statement that the board needed to look at more data and hear from the public.

Monday’s meeting is at 5 p.m. at the Homer A. Plessy Community School campus, located at 721 St. Philip St. The Tuesday meeting will be held virtually on Zoom.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Pla store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories