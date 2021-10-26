NOLA Public Schools responds to Gov. Edwards’ decision to keep mask mandate in classrooms

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hours after Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced his decision to continue requiring masks in schools, NOLA Public Schools issued a statement of support for the ongoing use of face coverings inside school buildings, on school buses, and during school-related events.

The NOLA-PS statement read:

Masks are a proven precaution against the spread of COVID-19, especially as we continue to wait for vaccines to become available for children under 12 and continue to encourage eligible older students and staff to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

NOLA-PS is working with the New Orleans Health Department to determine our future course of action should the levels of community spread continue to decline and vaccination rates increase. We are committed to continued dialogue with our schools to ensure we are keeping their students and educators safe and healthy throughout this pandemic.

NOLA-PS