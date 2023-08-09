NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– NOLA Public Schools unveiled “The Mental Minute” campaign, developed in collaboration with The Blairisms. The new campaign promises to foster the mental wellbeing of students, families and educators throughout Orleans Parish.

Essentially, they are reminding students to take a moment for deep-breathing meditation instead of acting out against their peers. They claim these practices have been linked to improved sleep, reduced heart rate and lower blood pressure.

In a launch event at Bricolage Academy, Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams said the campaign will give students, families and faculty essential tools to combat stress, mitigate anxiety and fortify emotional resilience.

Mac Phipps, an alumnus of John McDonogh High School, made a guest appearance to add a touch of inspiration. He shared his personal experience finding music while incarcerated.

“The Mental Minute” campaign is supported by posters around the schools with motivational messages. They aim to saturate these spaces with reminders to prioritize your mental health.

NOLA-PS hopes the campaign creates a ripple effect beyond the school walls, making the posters available for kids to take home or share with other community spaces.

If you’re interested in getting a poster, contact NOLA-PS at nolapscares@nolapublicschools.com for information on where to pick them up.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts