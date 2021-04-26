NOLA-PS wants feedback in virtual public meeting for facility renaming project

NEW ORLEANS — NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) will be hosting a public meeting to gather community input on names the district should consider, as it moves forward in renaming 21 school facilities that currently honor figures from our painful past.

Public comment will be limited to 1 minute per person to maximize public input during the meeting. Any comment longer than 1 minute should be submitted via email to community@nolaublicschools.com.

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 27 @ 4:30PM

WHERE:

Renaming Initiative Public Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/94264365004

Dial in numbers: (301) 715-8592; (312) 626-6799; (646) 558-865;, (253) 215-8782

Webinar ID: 942 6436 5004

It’s important to note NOLA-PS will be accepting community input through Friday, April 30.

The Renaming Committee will be responsible for submitting renaming recommendations to the superintendent, who will ultimately present the final recommendation to the OPSB.