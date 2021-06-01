NOLA-PS Superintendent, Dr. Henderson Lewis to step down after 6 years

NEW ORLEANS — On Tuesday, June 1, Dr. Lewis sent out a letter to all New Orleans Public Schools staff, alerting them of his decision to step down from the position.

Dr. Lewis has held the position of NOLA-PS Supt. for the last 6 years.

In the letter, he says, “I have been working in public education for 25 years and it has been an honor to have spent nearly half of that time serving the students and families of Orleans Parish. Throughout my journey in this great city, I have been blessed with opportunities to lead. First, teaching and leading schools for six years with the Algiers Charter Schools Association, then stepping in as Superintendent at a critical moment in our City’s history. When I took the helm in March 2015, there was work to be done to return our schools to local control. For over a decade, decisions were made too far from home.”

Dr. Lewis explained that he will not be seeking to renew his contract for another term as Superintendent. Instead, he will focus his remaining time on leaving his successor with a “firm

foundation upon which to build for the next generation of students to walk through the halls of our

public schools.”