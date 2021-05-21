NOLA-PS students will head back to the classroom in the fall

NEW ORLEANS — Starting in the fall, all New Orleans Public School students will resume classes in person. Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis announced all grades will return to in-person learning at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

After a year of hybrid in-person/ virtual learning Superintendent, Dr. Henderson Lewis said, “We’re excited that our students can once again enjoy learning face-to-face with their teachers and shoulder-to-shoulder with their peers.”

Lewis also said, “In the classroom is where they are safest and strongest, socially, physically, and emotionally, as they continue to develop and thrive.”

With the city’s return to normalcy along with vaccine availability schools will not be required to offer regular distance or virtual learning options to students this fall. The schools plan to continue covid safety measures, such as wearing masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing stations. Those students and families under exceptional circumstances will be accommodated.

NOLA Public Schools will monitor citywide and school system tracking data for the school year. Their operations team is refining its covid response plan in case a rise in city positivity rates increases. If so, schools can use distance or virtual options.

To prepare the students for the fall, the schools plan to expand their usual summer enrichment opportunities. Some schools will provide camps and classes and continue to identify and engage those students who are most in need of additional instruction.

NOLA-PS anticipates more than 13,000 students will capitalize on summer learning this year. The district encourages families to connect with their schools before the end of the school year to explore the summer options available.