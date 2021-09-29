NOLA-PS ‘strongly disagrees’ with state’s decision to make quarantines optional for students exposed to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOLA-Public Schools wasted little time responding to the Louisiana Department of Education’s decision to disregard quarantines for students exposed to COVID-19.

NOLA-PS and Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. announced that they “strongly disagree with the LDOE’s decision because it will immediately increase the risk of COVID-19 transmittal within school buildings.”

As a result, NOLA-PS reports it will continue to follow COVID-19 guidance and recommendations from the Louisiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding all quarantine timelines for those unvaccinated individuals who have come into close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Louisiana Department of Education’s decision flies in the face of the data, the science, and the sound advice of our health and medical advisors when it comes to protecting our students and educators amid the latest surge in this pandemic,” said Dr. Lewis in a NOLA-PS media release received on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have proven that our approach is effective at keeping COVID-19 out of our schools, and we will stay the course and continue to listen to health experts.”