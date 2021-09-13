NOLA-PS restarts COVID testing prior to post-Hurricane Ida reopening

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOLA Public Schools restarted school-based COVID-19 testing on Monday.

NOLA-PS will provide testing at 91 school sites this week as students start heading back to school this week following closures caused by Hurricane Ida.

“COVID-19 safety and testing remain top priorities across our school system, especially since many families evacuated to areas where the resurgence of COVID-19 may be high or people may not have worn masks while cleaning up their homes, due to the hot temperatures,” said NOLA-PS Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr.

“Testing is crucial now more than ever, because we want to return our students, teachers, and staff to school as safely as possible.”

NOLA-PS will also provide access to molecular COVID-19 testing at the following 3 school community testing sites. These locations will be open to all students and staff within our school community.

NOLA PS School Community Testing provided by CORE:

Wednesday, 9/15 – Hynes Lakeview @ 990 Harrison Ave. – Testing from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, 9/16 – Landry High School @ 1200 LB Landry Ave. – Testing from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Friday, 9/17 – Abramson Sci Academy @ 5552 Read Blvd. – Testing from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Families and school staff are highly encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 prior to returning to school, regardless of their vaccination status. Families and staff should reach out directly to their schools for the date their school-based COVID-19 testing will be available.

Anyone in our school community can take advantage of the testing sites listed above, as well as any testing site provided by the City of New Orleans.

“Please get tested at one of our sites as soon as possible. By getting tested, we can help keep our students, staff, and their families safe,” said Dr. Lewis. “It will also help us minimize quarantines and continue to successfully keep the pandemic outside of our school buildings.”

With school-based testing underway, NOLA-PS will resume its COVID-19 Tracker updates Monday, Sept. 20, and the data provided next week will include the results of this week’s robust testing program.