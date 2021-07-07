NOLA-PS hosts summer vaccine drive to prepare for new school year

NEW ORLEANS — Back-to-school season is right around the corner and NOLA Public Schools is gearing up for a brand new school year. With new COVID-19 protocol in place, vaccinated students can look forward to more relaxed policies, including going mask-free and the removal of quarantine requirements for those identified as close contacts in positive cases.
To help provide access to the vaccine, the school district will continue to offer its summer mobile vaccine drive to eligible students ages 12 and older at the following dates, times, and locations:
|Date
|Time
|School
|Address
|July 10th
|10am-2pm
|John F. Kennedy High School
|6026 Paris Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122
|July 13th
|9am-12pm
|Rosenwald Collegiate Academy
|1801 L B Landry Ave, New Orleans, LA 70114
|July 15th
|11am-2pm
|Einstein Sarah T Reed
|5316 Michoud Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70129
|July 20th
|9am-12pm
|Edward Hynes – UNO
|6101 Chatham Dr, New Orleans, LA 70122
|July 31st
|TBD
|Warren Easton High School
|3019 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119
|August 6th
|1pm-4pm
|Einstein Sarah T Reed
|5316 Michoud Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70129