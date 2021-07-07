NOLA-PS hosts summer vaccine drive to prepare for new school year

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS — Back-to-school season is right around the corner and NOLA Public Schools is gearing up for a brand new school year. With new COVID-19 protocol in place, vaccinated students can look forward to more relaxed policies, including going mask-free and the removal of quarantine requirements for those identified as close contacts in positive cases.

Download a copy of NOLA-PS updated COVID-19 guidelines here.Download

To help provide access to the vaccine, the school district will continue to offer its summer mobile vaccine drive to eligible students ages 12 and older at the following dates, times, and locations:

DateTimeSchoolAddress
July 10th10am-2pmJohn F. Kennedy High School6026 Paris Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122
July 13th9am-12pmRosenwald Collegiate Academy1801 L B Landry Ave, New Orleans, LA 70114
July 15th11am-2pmEinstein Sarah T Reed5316 Michoud Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70129
July 20th9am-12pmEdward Hynes – UNO6101 Chatham Dr, New Orleans, LA 70122
July 31stTBDWarren Easton High School3019 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119
August 6th1pm-4pmEinstein Sarah T Reed5316 Michoud Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70129

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News