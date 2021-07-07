NOLA-PS hosts summer vaccine drive to prepare for new school year

NEW ORLEANS — Back-to-school season is right around the corner and NOLA Public Schools is gearing up for a brand new school year. With new COVID-19 protocol in place, vaccinated students can look forward to more relaxed policies, including going mask-free and the removal of quarantine requirements for those identified as close contacts in positive cases.

To help provide access to the vaccine, the school district will continue to offer its summer mobile vaccine drive to eligible students ages 12 and older at the following dates, times, and locations:

Date Time School Address July 10th 10am-2pm John F. Kennedy High School 6026 Paris Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122 July 13th 9am-12pm Rosenwald Collegiate Academy 1801 L B Landry Ave, New Orleans, LA 70114 July 15th 11am-2pm Einstein Sarah T Reed 5316 Michoud Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70129 July 20th 9am-12pm Edward Hynes – UNO 6101 Chatham Dr, New Orleans, LA 70122 July 31st TBD Warren Easton High School 3019 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119 August 6th 1pm-4pm Einstein Sarah T Reed 5316 Michoud Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70129