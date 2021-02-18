NOLA-PS: High School students return to hybrid learning on Feb. 22

NEW ORLEANS — As the city’s health data continues to improve, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) will continue its phased return to in-person learning for our high school students, starting Monday, February 22.

“As we were with our youngest learners previously, so, too, are we excited to welcome our high school students back to their classrooms,” said NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. “We know our students thrive when they’re with their teachers and peers, and high school is a critical time as our children develop into young adults on every level — academically, socially, and emotionally.”

High school students, grades 9-12, will return to school on hybrid schedules, with a mix of in-person and distance learning that will vary from campus to campus.

All schools will continue to implement the safety measures outlined in NOLA-PS’ Roadmap to Reopening to mitigate any spread of COVID-19 within the NOLA-PS school community.

NOLA-PS returned younger students, pre-K through 8th grade, to in-person learning on Feb. 1, after citywide data that tracks the COVID-19 pandemic showed a consistent slowing of the spread of the virus.