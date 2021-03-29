Tuesday’s public hearing postponed to allow for more input and research

NEW ORLEANS — Public feedback for NOLA Public Schools’ plan to rename dozens of school building to remove racist legacies and honor those who championed progress and equality has been extended.

After opening the feedback period on Feb. 25, NOLA-PS has received hundreds of suggestions, historical anecdotes and persuasive arguments from the people of New Orleans.

As a result, NOLA-PS will be extending the public feedback period from April 19-30.

The extension of the public comment period will require the Orleans Parish School Board to postpone its public hearing on the recommended name changes from Tuesday, March 30, until April 27.

The student feedback session will go on as planned, Tuesday, from 3:15-4:15 p.m. via this link: Webinar Registration – Zoom.

Please note the student feedback sessions are only open to current students of NOLA-PS and are not open to the general public.