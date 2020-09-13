Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

NOLA-PS: All schools to distance learn at least through Wednesday, due to TS Sally

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) announced Sunday afternoon that no in-person instruction will begin across school campuses tomorrow (Monday) due to TS Sally, as previously scheduled.

All schools will remain on distance learning through at least Wednesday of this week. The District will continue to monitor TS Sally over the next 24 hours to determine if full school closures will be required. 

Given that the District had set Monday, Sept. 14th as the beginning of PreK-4th grade students returning to in-person learning on campuses, those plans are delayed through at least Wednesday of this week.

The return to in-person learning for these grades will be determined as the District continues to monitor the evolving weather situation. 

Food service will continue on Monday, but will discontinue later in the week if and when school closures are ordered.

The District will continue to monitor the storm and will reassess needs for additional closures as we continue to learn more on the potential impacts to our area.

NOLA-PS reminds everyone to remain vigilant and to monitor the City’s announcements for updates regarding the TS Sally. NOLA-PS will post all storm related announcements on its social media as well.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Sally.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

Weather Video

Sunday afternoon Sally update

WGNO 3:30PM Cut In

WGNO News at 10 p.m.

WGNO News at 6 p.m.

Potential storm in the Gulf next week

Friday 9-11 11 AM weather update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

88° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 79°

Monday

86° / 78°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 80% 86° 78°

Tuesday

82° / 76°
Windy, showers with a few rumbles of thunder
Windy, showers with a few rumbles of thunder 70% 82° 76°

Wednesday

85° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 75°

Thursday

86° / 75°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 86° 75°

Friday

83° / 73°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 83° 73°

Saturday

83° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
86°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
85°

86°

4 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
86°

84°

5 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
84°

Popular

Latest News

More News