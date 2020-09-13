NOLA-PS: All schools to distance learn at least through Wednesday, due to TS Sally

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) announced Sunday afternoon that no in-person instruction will begin across school campuses tomorrow (Monday) due to TS Sally, as previously scheduled.

All schools will remain on distance learning through at least Wednesday of this week. The District will continue to monitor TS Sally over the next 24 hours to determine if full school closures will be required.

Given that the District had set Monday, Sept. 14th as the beginning of PreK-4th grade students returning to in-person learning on campuses, those plans are delayed through at least Wednesday of this week.

The return to in-person learning for these grades will be determined as the District continues to monitor the evolving weather situation.

Food service will continue on Monday, but will discontinue later in the week if and when school closures are ordered.

The District will continue to monitor the storm and will reassess needs for additional closures as we continue to learn more on the potential impacts to our area.

NOLA-PS reminds everyone to remain vigilant and to monitor the City’s announcements for updates regarding the TS Sally. NOLA-PS will post all storm related announcements on its social media as well.

