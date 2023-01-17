52 years of taking your temperature & believing in your blood pressure

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – She still takes the temperature.

Still believes in the blood pressure.

She knows nurses are the prescription for whatever ails you.

That’s even as she retires, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood calculates, after 52 years as a New Orleans nurse.

She says, “when the doctor’s not there when no one else is there, nurses spend time with patients.”

She’s known she wanted to be a nurse since she was fourteen.

Her name is Acquelyn.

Acquelyn Donsereaux.

But everybody calls her “Ackie”.

Rhymes with Jackie.

When Nurse Ackie left life in the hospital.

So far, what that means is more time to volunteer.

She’s on the board at Advance Nursing Training, a New Orleans school for nurses.

She says, “I don’t want a job, don’t punch a clock.”

Nurse Ackie knows as much about teaching nurses as she does about treating patients.

She was a teacher for almost half, her more-than-half-a-century career.

Doctors give us the diagnosis/

Nurses, like Nurse Ackie, they give us the love.

