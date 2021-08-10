NOLA music foundation offers free CPR courses for local musicians

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Musicians’ Assistance Foundation is offering free CPR and overdose response training courses for local performers with classes available over the next two months.

According to the nonprofit organization which operates the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic, a goal of training 100 musicians has been set to complete certification in the four-hour, COVID-safe classes.

“Artists heal the community and save lives through their music, now we’re giving them the tools

to do so in an emergency situation,” said Erica Dudas, managing director of NOMAF. “Equipping musicians with skills to better care for themselves and their fellow performers creates a safer community for all.”

Morning and afternoon courses are available weekly in August and September. NOMAF says sign-ups are going fast and recommends anyone interested in certification reserve their spot right away at

neworleansmusiciansclinic.org/CPR.