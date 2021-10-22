NOLA Mardi Gras parades will roll in 2022 as long as covid is under control

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Let the good times roll!

Mardi Gras is on track to make a comeback in 2022. New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell tweeting that parades will roll in a few months as long as covid remains under control.

“We still have to get through this next quarter of the year, this fall, keep pushing vaccinations within our community, but we’re very excited that we’re on the right track and the right path,” said Cantrell.

The move is expected to bring a much needed boost to the local economy. Kelly Schulz with New Orleans and Company says tourism is going to bring in the big bucks.

“There are lot of different studies on what economic impact Mardi Gras brings to the city, and in some cases it can be almost a billion dollars around the city. So, you know, it will fill hotels, fill restaurants, fill shops,” said Schulz.

Locals say they’re stoked for the upcoming carnival season.

“I’m super excited since we missed out on it last year,” said Emma Schwartz.

“The spirit of the city being alive again!” said Cherie Abadie.

“Yea, I never thought I would say it but I miss crowds,” said David McDonald.

The decision on Mardi Gras comes a day before the Krewe of Boo parade, the first major parade to roll in the city since the pandemic started.

The halloween celebration is expected to be a test-case for covid’s potential impact.

“We really need, you know, a high profile event like a Mardi Gras parade, like Krewe of Boo to go well. So, that we can send a message, and send a strong message, that New Orleans is open, is vibrant it’s ready for visitors and you can come and enjoy these events in a very safe way,” said Schulz.

There’s also a big change coming to the Krewe of Boo parade route. The entire Canal Street loop will be gone because the City of New Orleans says it doesn’t have enough police officers for parade security. Instead, the parade will start at Elysian Fields and go down along the river into the CBD.

We also reached out to Jefferson Parish officials on their plans for Mardi Gras. We were told no decision has been made yet, but they plan on having parades as long as covid cases stay under control.