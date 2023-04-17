NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Axiom Art Gallery just got a new class of New Orleans creators.

They are kids from an exclusive club.

Membership requires curiosity.

And creativity according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

It’s the Cold Cup Social Club.

One of the adults in attendance is artist Monique Lorden.

The creative kids are in a club and in a contest.

Their works of art.

And their poetry will be judged by artist Monique Lorden.

It’s the Space Art Contest.

The theme is space.

And the winners’ work will actually blast off into space.

Aboard a real rocket.

In the meantime, it’s time to get creative.

And quickly.

The deadline to enter is Monday, April 17.