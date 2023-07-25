NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – When they strike up their high school band, the spirit of their sound… is purely patriotic.

The New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy band goes marching in.

And as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood discovers, the NOMMA band got an invitation to the biggest birthday party in America.

They traveled to Washington, DC for the National Independence Day Parade.

Marching past the White House.

Past the Smithsonian.

Past the Washington Monument.

And right into history.