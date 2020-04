NEW ORLEANS— New Orleans singer and tuba man Alton Carson, known on stage as Big Al Carson, has died. Carson’s family confirmed the news today, stating that he passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Big Al Carson at home, February 2020 (WGNO-TV)

Carson, and his band the Bluesmasters, spent the last quarter-century entertaining visitors to our city on Bourbon St. His career started as a tuba player in school bands, and he went on to attend Xavier University.

Alton Carson was 63. WGNO profiled Big Al Carson in February: