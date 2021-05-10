NOLA: Emergency Blood Drive rescheduled for May 12

NEW ORLEANS — Monday’s storm ruined an emergency blood drive in New Orleans.

Very few people braved the torrential rain, and a power outage at City Hall didn’t help.

The blood center tries to have a three-day supply of blood on hand, and at the moment the supply is half that.

So the blood drive has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 12, at the same time 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All blood types are needed, but especially Type O Negative, which is the universal blood type that can be given to any patient in an emergency.

