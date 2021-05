NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, New Orleans City Park will host a job fair.

The Park is looking to hire both full-time and part-time workers, as well as seasonal employees.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pavilion of the Two Sisters in City Park.

To see all available positions, and apply, visit neworleanscitypark.com