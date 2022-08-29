Coming soon to a cobbler near you

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s handpicked from a tree.

Hand-sliced and diced to deliver when it’s just desserts.

Only one fruit performs like always approachable, inevitably edible peach.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood serves it up for you with Emily Rosenberg, Executive Pastry Chef at Miss River, the restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.

Bill Wood asks Emily Rosenberg to “describe your relationship with the peach.”

Emily Rosenberg says, “just friends, one of my favorite fruits, typifies summer, running in a field with friends, summertime, eating a juicy peach right off the tree, that’s summer to me.”

When it comes to peaches, Georgia may be on your mind.

That’s the state most people think of when they think of peaches.

But California actually grows more.

And Louisiana will not be left out.



Not in the kitchen with a peach cobbler orchestrated by a maestro.

That’s Emily Rosenberg.

She’s a theatre student who went to culinary college now in New Orleans cooking up a menu of delicious desserts.

Emily Rosenberg says, “the peach is a member of the rose family because the skin is like velvet.”

And with Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and potassium, too, the peach is good for your skin.

A dermatologist’s dream come true.

An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but no fruit is so synonymous with summertime.

And when you think about it, any time.



