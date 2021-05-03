NOLA celebrates National Travel & Tourism Week with Job Fest on May 5

NEW ORLEANS — In celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week, New Orleans & Company is hosting a Job Fest at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Wednesday, May 5.

Bewtwen the hours of 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., the formerly named New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau is featuring 100 employers including hotels, restaurants and attractions, offering competitive wages, benefits and lifelong career opportunities.

LCMC Health will be onsite providing vaccines.

“In New Orleans, nothing is more important to the restoration of our economy and $10 billion-hospitality industry than finding talented people for job openings and keeping our workforce safe through vaccines,” stated New Orleans & Company in a media release sent to WGNO to promote the event.

Below is a list of employers looking to fill positions:

Abbott’s Frozen Custard

AC Hotel by Marriott New Orleans

ACCENT New Orleans

Ace Hotel New Orleans

Al Copeland Investments

Antoine’s Restaurant

ASM Global

Audubon Nature Institute

Baywood Hotels

Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon Restaurant

BRG Hospitality Group

Cafe Beignet

Chick-fil-A Harvey & Marrero

Chico’s

Coach

Commander’s Palace

Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts

Dickie Brennan & Company

District Donuts Sliders Brew

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots

Four Seasons New Orleans

Francesca’s Collection

Ghost City Tours

Goodwill Technical College

GOPARK

GW FINS

Hampton Inn New Orleans Convention Center

Harrah’s New Orleans Casino & Hotel

The Higgins Hotel New Orleans, Curio Collection by Hilton

Hilton New Orleans Riverside

Holiday Inn Chateau Lemoyne

Hospitality Enterprises Inc.

Hotel Monteleone

Hotel Provincial

HRI Properties

InterContinental Hotel New Orleans

Juan’s Flying Burrito

Latter Hospitality [Tujague’s, The Bower, Birdy’s]

Le Pavillon Hotel

LeBlanc+Smith

Legacy Kitchen and OnePack Hospitality Group

Link Restaurant Group

Mambo’s

Marriott Hotels

Meril Restaurant

Muriel’s Jackson Square

New Orleans Marriott

New Orleans Police Department

NOLA Hotel Group

NOPSI Hotel

Oceana Grill

Olde Nola Cookery

ONE11 Hotel

Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office

Pelican New Orleans

Pigeon Catering

Premium Parking

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group

Rock n Roll Sushi

Royal Carriages

Royal Praline Company

Royal Sonesta New Orleans

RPM Pizza

Sazerac House

Sheraton New Orleans Hotel

Springhill Suites by Marriott (Canal St.)

Stonebridge – Embassy Suites and Le Meridien Hotels

Stumpy’s Hatchet House

The Quisby

The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans

The Roosevelt Hotel

The Troubadour

The Westin New Orleans

Volunteers of America SELA

Waffle House

Westaff

Windsor Court

*Participating employers are subject to change without notice.