NOLA celebrates National Travel & Tourism Week with Job Fest on May 5

NEW ORLEANS — In celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week, New Orleans & Company is hosting a Job Fest at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Wednesday, May 5.
Bewtwen the hours of 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., the formerly named New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau is featuring 100 employers including hotels, restaurants and attractions, offering competitive wages, benefits and lifelong career opportunities.
LCMC Health will be onsite providing vaccines.
“In New Orleans, nothing is more important to the restoration of our economy and $10 billion-hospitality industry than finding talented people for job openings and keeping our workforce safe through vaccines,” stated New Orleans & Company in a media release sent to WGNO to promote the event.
Below is a list of employers looking to fill positions:
- Abbott’s Frozen Custard
- AC Hotel by Marriott New Orleans
- ACCENT New Orleans
- Ace Hotel New Orleans
- Al Copeland Investments
- Antoine’s Restaurant
- ASM Global
- Audubon Nature Institute
- Baywood Hotels
- Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon Restaurant
- BRG Hospitality Group
- Cafe Beignet
- Chick-fil-A Harvey & Marrero
- Chico’s
- Coach
- Commander’s Palace
- Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts
- Dickie Brennan & Company
- District Donuts Sliders Brew
- Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
- Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots
- Four Seasons New Orleans
- Francesca’s Collection
- Ghost City Tours
- Goodwill Technical College
- GOPARK
- GW FINS
- Hampton Inn New Orleans Convention Center
- Harrah’s New Orleans Casino & Hotel
- The Higgins Hotel New Orleans, Curio Collection by Hilton
- Hilton New Orleans Riverside
- Holiday Inn Chateau Lemoyne
- Hospitality Enterprises Inc.
- Hotel Monteleone
- Hotel Provincial
- HRI Properties
- InterContinental Hotel New Orleans
- Juan’s Flying Burrito
- Latter Hospitality [Tujague’s, The Bower, Birdy’s]
- Le Pavillon Hotel
- LeBlanc+Smith
- Legacy Kitchen and OnePack Hospitality Group
- Link Restaurant Group
- Mambo’s
- Marriott Hotels
- Meril Restaurant
- Muriel’s Jackson Square
- New Orleans Marriott
- New Orleans Police Department
- NOLA Hotel Group
- NOPSI Hotel
- Oceana Grill
- Olde Nola Cookery
- ONE11 Hotel
- Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Pelican New Orleans
- Pigeon Catering
- Premium Parking
- Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
- Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group
- Rock n Roll Sushi
- Royal Carriages
- Royal Praline Company
- Royal Sonesta New Orleans
- RPM Pizza
- Sazerac House
- Sheraton New Orleans Hotel
- Springhill Suites by Marriott (Canal St.)
- Stonebridge – Embassy Suites and Le Meridien Hotels
- Stumpy’s Hatchet House
- The Quisby
- The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans
- The Roosevelt Hotel
- The Troubadour
- The Westin New Orleans
- Volunteers of America SELA
- Waffle House
- Westaff
- Windsor Court
*Participating employers are subject to change without notice.