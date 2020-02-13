NOLA Candy Hearts with sweet sayings for Valentine’s Day

NEW ORLEANS– Want to say you love someone with a NOLA Candy Heart? They have sweet saying are a New Orleans-themed!

Some of the sweet sayings you can find on these hearts are: “I love L-S-U!” and “I’ll never let you geaux!” and “U-R My Goat!”

Cherie Melancon Franz is the creator of NOLA Candy Hearts and she not only sells them for Valentine’s Day, but for Mother’s Day, Easter, and Father’s Day too. They have also become hits at bridal showers and weddings.

They are sold at many local businesses including: Fleurty Girl, Thinkerella, Little Miss Muffin, Eyewares, Creative Framing, NOLA Gifts and Decor, NOLA Boards, Fly Right Galaxy Gifts and Studio, Mister NOLA’s Glitter, Home Malone, Bayou Adventure, Lil PNuts, and Redoux Home Market.