NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Pounding with the purpose of a poet, he’s a New Orleans blacksmith who’s a legend.

You see his work around town.

It’s the fancy fences and gates from the French Quarter to Uptown.

Darryl Reeves is the man.

The architect.

The artist.

The genius with a welding torch.

Darryl got the attention of the folks from Disney.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood got an invitation to Darryl Reeves’ blacksmith shop to see what he’s dreaming for this new adventure.