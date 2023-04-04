NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – They’re making and baking more than their daily bread.

A new notion that’s coming out of an old oven in New Orleans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood takes a bite of what is a new chapter in the history of the city’s baking business.

Bellegarde Bakery was once a one-man show.

The one man was Graison Gill.

Almost 10 years ago, Graison opened, owned and ran the place. That’s until he left for London to open his own bakery there.

So, the workers bought the business.

Five of them.

All former employees, they became their own boss.

Their own bosses.

Bread is Biblical.

It’s the staff of life.

It’s a gift from God.

At Bellegarde Bakery, the staff got a gift.

Now they’re delivering their daily bread.

