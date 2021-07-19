NOLA Assessor property rolls open now through August 16th

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— In years past the New Orleans Tax Assessor’s Office only allowed two weeks to view open assessment rolls and appeal proposed values.

More recently, the office is allowing an entire month for public inspection and Andreanecia Morris, Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance President has a fair warning to homeowners, “This year they should once again be looking at their assessments given the nasty surprises that the assessor has delivered to this community over the last two year.”

Errol Williams, NOLA Tax Assessor says, “(the additional time) allows them to come and look at the assessed value that’s being proposed and if they disagree with it, they have a right to come in for an informal appeal at the assessor’s office. If they disagree with what we have, then they can go through a formal appeal to the Orleans Parish board of review.”

A quick check online will give you the uncertified or proposed value of your home. Last year many in the city got a bit of sticker shock last year, but the assessor says state law is on the side of homeowners and there shouldn’t be the same types of property tax increase.

According to Williams, “Not really. We comply with the state’s requirement- once every 4 years, but we’re seeing values continue to rise.”

On a related note this is an election year and Assessor Williams, who’s served for over 30 years, is facing 4 opponents and housing advocates are paying close attention to this race and other elected positions as well.

Morris stated, “The Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance working with it’s community leader partners will be assessing all candidate, incumbents and new candidates, based on their ability to put housing first and put people first, and this will for incumbents mean that their record will be examined.”