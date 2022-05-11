Actor Destin Bass shines in 'Matilda, the Musical'

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — When you’re the guy, in your dressing room, getting ready to go on stage as the 1969 Olympic women’s hammer-throwing champion, you figure, you’re the right guy at the right time.

A guy like Destin Bass.

Destin is the man who plays a woman.

Miss Agatha Trunchbull.

She’s the mean school headmistress in Matilda, the Musical.

It’s on stage now at Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts in Kenner, Louisiana.

Destin, the actor, spent a decade in Hollywood.

He was there acting.

Now he’s back home in Louisiana and on stage.

It’s his first show here at home.

Matilda, the Musical is the story of a little girl at Miss Trunchbull’s school.

Matilda is a kid who proves she’s got the power to change her story with courage and cleverness.

The same power an actor like Destin Bass needs to step into his story.

And into his spotlight.