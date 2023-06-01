NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The long-standing 18-year-old lawsuit against French Quarter bar Pat O’Brien’s has ended.

According to reports, Judge Richard G. Perque dismissed the noise complaint case against Pat O’Brien’s Bar, Inc.

Back in 2004, plaintiffs Peterson Yokum and Polly Anderson alleged that the amplified sound coming from the venue damaged their home and caused mental anguish and distress to them.

The judge declared the plaintiffs Yokum and Anderson failed to prove how they suffered damages because of Pat O’Brien’s.

Since the long-standing suit, the New Orleans City Council enacted a provision in 2012 of the loudspeaker ordinance, Section 66-209, banning venues in the French Quarter from placing loudspeakers beyond the interior of the building.

Shelly Waguespack, President and third-generation owner of Pat O’Brien’s, commented on the ruling saying, “This lawsuit has been going on far too long, and we are thrilled that it has finally come to an end. There are a lot of sounds in the French Quarter, and we never believed that Pat O’Brien’s is the source of the plaintiffs’ annoyance regarding sound. I appreciate the support from everyone throughout the years, and we will continue to do our best to provide exceptional service, beautiful ambience, top notch lounge entertainment, and great drinks and food. I want to thank the Judge, the jurors and, of course, our amazing legal team.”

