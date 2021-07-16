NOFD welcomes newest class of recruits

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department welcomed their new recruit class R-01-21.



The new class completed a 21-week training program at the Victor H. Schiro Municipal Training Academy.

22 New Orleans Fire Department recruits will be promoted to the position of probationary firefighter and assigned to various engine houses across the city during their probationary period.

Several awards were also presented at Friday’s ceremony. The winners include:

Fellowship Award: Benjamin Anderson Award is presented to the recruit chosen by their classmates for exhibiting outstanding fellowship

Leadership Award: Christina Irey Awarded to recruit chosen by the Training Staff for exhibiting characteristics necessary to become an outstanding firefighter, including intelligence, dedication to duty, and dependability

Physical Fitness Award: Justin Brady Awarded to the recruit who exhibits the best overall physical abilities in the training program

Administrator’s Award: Anthony Bodine Presented to the recruit who achieved the highest academic average in the training program

Superintendent’s Award: Nicholas Talley Presented to outstanding NOFD recruit who has excelled in academics, physical ability, leadership, and safety

Group Award: Nicholas Talley, Austin Pierre, Tony Walker, and Nicholaus Gerrets Awarded to group that has excelled in all categories of training, safety, leadership, and teamwork

