NOFD: Two-alarm fire in Algiers now under control

NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday morning, the NOFD began battling a two-alarm fire in Algiers.

The NOFD received a 911 call reporting a residential fire at 3825 Lennox Blvd. around 11:23 a.m.

The first NOFD company arrived on the scene at 11:26 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the right side of a single family, two-story, wood-framed home.

After quickly taking into account the size of the residence, the proximity of neighboring exposures and the likelihood that all properties threatened by this fire were probably occupied, a second alarm was requested at 11:28 a.m.

The homeowner, who was at home at the time of the fire, told firefighters that he “had smelled smoke in the home and began walking around” to investigate.

Once outside the homeowner noticed smoke coming from the roofline along the right exterior wall of his home.

Fifteen NOFD units carrying forty-three Fire Operations personnel were used to bring this incident under control at 1:00 p.m.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.