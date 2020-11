NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans fire fighters are on the scene of a toppled construction crane that has knocked out a power line and stalled traffic in Algiers.

The crane fell across General De Gaulle Drive at Westbend Parkway just before 10 a.m., according to a post on the official NOFD Twitter account.

11/05/2020. 1- Alarm. Gen de Gaul & Westbend. Main electric transmission line down from toppled crane. Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/O95pLnH8Pd — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) November 5, 2020

The downed crane knocked out a power line and came within feet of passing vehicles. No injuries have been reported.