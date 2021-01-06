NOFD tackles 3-alarm fire in Central City early Wednesday morning

NEW ORLEANS – Around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the New Orleans Fire Department received a 911 call reporting a residential fire.

Firefighters responded to a building located at 2000 Saint Andrew St. in Central City.

The first NOFD unit arrived at 4:36 a.m., finding an occupied two-story, four-unit, camel-backed dwelling with flames extending from the first floor to the roof on the building’s left side.

The size of the dwelling and possibility of persons trapped prompted the request for a second alarm at 4:46 a.m.

After talking to all 12 residents (2000 St. Andrew (2), 2000-A (6), 2000-B (2) and 2002 (2), it was determined that all were accounted for.

An adult male at 2000 St. Andrew St., the probable apartment of origin, received varying degrees of burns to a hand and arm. He was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

A third alarm was requested at 5:26 a.m. to bring in extra manpower to relieve the crews that had been working almost an hour to put out the massive blaze.

Twenty-one NOFD units carrying fifty Fire Operations personnel were used to bring this incident under control at 5:59 a.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services and Entergy all assisted in the mitigation of this incident.