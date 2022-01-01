NOFD responds to multiple fires New Year’s Eve and morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Fire Department responded to six structure fires throughout different areas of the city through New Year’s Eve and New Year’s morning.

On top of the structure fires, frame firefighters also responded to several outdoor grass and trash fires.

There were 250 incidents 12/31/021 to 01/01/2022. There were six working fires.

1 Alarm…3510 Preston Pl…

1 Alarm…6763 Avenue A…

1 Alarm…N Robertson St/Frenchmen St…

2 Alarm…436 Flood St…

1 Alarm…Flood St/N Peters St…

1 Alarm…336 Trafalgar St… — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) January 1, 2022

01/01/2022. 2- Alarm Fire. 436 Flood St. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/5BBEJE9s98 — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) January 1, 2022

Shortly after midnight, a fire in an abandoned dwelling at 436 Flood St. was reported.

Firefighters were dispatched to the location.

Upon their arrival, the fire was already extending through the roof of the abandoned two-story building.

According to reports, a second alarm was requested at 12:51 a.m. due to the size of the structure.

Fifteen NOFD units carrying forty-one Fire Operations personnel were able to control the fire by 2:20 a.m.

This was the second time firefighters had responded to this address that evening. Just over an hour, earlier firefighters had extinguished a small fire in another area of the property according to NOFD.



The incidents are still being investigated.

Firefighters believe dry weather conditions and the use of illegal fireworks contributed to the incidents reported.