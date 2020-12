Three-alarm fire on 2200 block of Dumaine Street

NEW ORLEANS – Around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the New Orleans Fire Department received the call for a residential fire.

The fire quickly spread to a neighboring home, prompting the second and third alarms.

The fire is in the 2400 block of Dumaine Street in the Tremé neighborhood.

Please avoid the area if possible.

