NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) rescued a man who fell from the roof of a one-story building in the Marigny on Wednesday, June 14.

NOFD officials said crews responded to a call at 10:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of Mandeville Street where the man fell from the roof of the building and got trapped between two fences separating two homes.

A person in the house next door heard the man screaming for help and called 911.

Firefighters bent a metal post and cut a wooden fence to free him. He was then taken to a hospital.

NOFD officials didn’t release any information about his condition.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts