NEW ORLEANS — Broad Street is closed to traffic in both directions between Esplanade Ave. & Bayou Rd. due to a gas leak.

The New Orleans Fire Department and Entergy are on the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

The @NOLAFireDept & @EntergyNOLA are responding to a gas leak in the Esplanade Ridge area. N. Broad St. is closed to traffic in both directions between Esplanade Ave. & Bayou Rd while repairs are underway. Use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/OebLRtXQFm — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) January 25, 2021