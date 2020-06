Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit.

NEW ORLEANS – On Monday morning, the New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two alarm fire at the corner of Hope and St. Anthony Streets.

Initial reports show the fire started after lightning struck two houses.

No one was injured in the fire.

WGNO has a team on the scene.

