NOFD fights French Quarter dumpster fire

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department successfully fought off a One-alarm fire on the edge of the French Quarter at noon on Monday.

According to an NOFD report, 10 companies and 26 personnel responded to a 911 call at 11:58 a.m. regarding three dumpsters ablaze and spreading to a high-voltage substation and surrounding trees.

The fire was quickly extinguished by 12:10 p.m. without damaging the exposed building.

11/29/2021. 1- Alarm Fire. 100 Toulouse St. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/YiH7Gs5MGn — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) November 29, 2021

There were no firefighter injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

By the Numbers

Call Received: 11:58 am

Dispatched: 11:58 am

Arrival: 12:02 pm

Under Control: 12:10 pm

NOFD Units: 10

NOFD Personnel: 26

Injuries: None Reported

Cause: Under Investigation