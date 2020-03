NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Fire Department is on the scene of a three-alarm fire at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Eaton Street.

Flames could be seen coming out of the roof of the two-story, wood-framed building when firefighters arrived on the scene around 2:45 a.m. According to a NOFD spokesman, The building contains several businesses. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.