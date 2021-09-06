NOFD fights 2-Alarm fire in Irish Channel

NOFD fights 2-Alarm fire in Irish Channel

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department reported a 2-alarm fire in Irish Channel on Monday evening. The NOFD posted on its official Twitter page four images of fire crews working to secure the property located at 608 Harmony Street.

