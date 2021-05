05/24/2021. High Pressure Gas Leak. 224 N Alexander St. NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/fpTrRMn4SI — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) May 24, 2021

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday morning, the NOFD responded to a high-pressure gas leak.

The gas leak was reported at 224 N. Alexander Street, in Mid-City.

The New Orleans Fire Department is on the scene and is actively evacuating homes in the immediate vicinity of the leak.

WGNO has a team on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

