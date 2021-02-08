NOFD douses to two-alarm fire in the 2300 block of Governor Nicholls St.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) responded to reports of a fire in a one story duplex at 2320/2322 Governor Nicholls St on Monday afternoon.

The first company arrived on the scene at 4:26 p.m., reporting heavy fire coming from the rear of the home. Firefighters entered the building and began a primary search while preparing to aggressively attack the fire.

The fire grew quickly in the rear of the home.

The fast spread prompted the call for a second alarm at 4:36 p.m.

The radiant heat was so intense it caused the rear of an adjacent home to the left at 2316 Governor Nicholls St. to ignite.

Fire crews were able to quickly gain control of the fire once additional resources arrived on the scene. The initial fire building sustained too much damage to remain habitable.

Unfortunately, the residents at this location were displaced.

The exposure building at 2312 Governor Nicholls St. received only light exterior damage.

Sixteen NOFD units carrying thirty-eight Fire Operations personnel were deployed to the scene of this fire. The fire was placed under control at 5 p.m.

There are no reports of any civilian or firefighter injuries at this time.

The American Red Cross of Louisiana was notified and working to address the housing needs of residents temporarily displaced by the fire.

The New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (NOEMS) also assisted in mitigation of this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.