NOFD battles two-alarm fire in the Ninth Ward

New Orleans - On Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:03 p.m. the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) received a 911 call reporting a dwelling on fire near the intersection of Almonaster Ave and N. Rocheblave St.

Dispatched at 2:04 p.m., the first NOFD company arrived on the scene at 2:08 p.m., finding a heavily involved abandoned single-story dwelling located at 2428 Deers St.

Not long after NOFD arrived, the fire began extending to 2430-32 Deers St., an abandoned single-story duplex to the immediate right of the original fire building.

The spreading prompted the request for a second-alarm at 2:12 p.m. Windy conditions and the dilapidated state of the buildings involved contributed to the intensity and spread of this fire.

Sixteen NOFD units carrying forty-four Fire Operations personnel were used to bring this incident under control at 3:01 p.m.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.