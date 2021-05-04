NOFD battles Two-Alarm fire at an occupied Uptown home

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The NOFD responded to reports of an Uptown house fire with people possibly trapped inside on Tuesday morning.

The home – a two-story wood-framed residence – is located at 8215 Zimple St.

The first company arrived on the scene eight minutes after receiving the 10:09 a.m. call.

Upon arriving at the occupied dwelling heavily engulfed in flames, firefighters called for a second alarm at 10:17 a.m.

Once the bulk of the blaze was extinguished, firefighters cautiously entered the second floor to search for hidden pockets of fire and to verify that all had escaped safely.

Radiant heat caused moderate damage the exterior siding at an adjacent home, but unfortunately the 8215 Zimple Street residence is currently uninhabitable due to damage sustained from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.