NOFD battles Three-alarm fire on Piety Street

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Fire Department battled a three-alarm fire in an abandoned building in the 900 block of Piety Street on Tuesday night.

Firefighters got a 911 call reporting a fire at the intersection of Piety Street and Burgundy Street around 10:00 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found an abandoned building that was engulfed in flames that were spreading to neighboring homes.

The fire building, an old grocery store which had been abandoned since 2005 had no working utilities. An abandoned three-story brick building behind the grocery store had minor fire and heavy water damage.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.